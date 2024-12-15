Inflow to Thamirabarani receding, 52k cusecs flowing into sea: Collector K Elambahavath

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents living along the Thamirabarani riverbank need not panic as inflow is gradually receding due to declining rainfall, said Collector K Elambahavath on Saturday.

In the wake of heavy rainfall triggered by low pressure, Thamirabarani was in full spate on Saturday and submerged two old bridges at Authoor and Eral, and inundating several villages.

Notably, the two new bridges at Authoor and Eral were damaged during the December 2023 floods and the old bridges were providing access. However, both old bridges have been submerged, forcing authorities to provide alternate routes. Over 18 main road stretches across the district have become unusable and alternate routes have been charted.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Elambahavath said the Thamirabarani was carrying 52,000 cusecs through Srivaikuntam Anaicut into the sea as of 6 pm. The water level in the river would reduce further as water release from Gadananadhi Dam has reduced to 10,000 from 20,000 cusecs, he said after a consultation meeting with the Tenkasi collector.

"As the Thamirabarani is capable of carrying over one lakh cusecs of water, we are safe. However, the public is urged to exercise caution," he added.

The collector further said, "Officials from the revenue and public works department are involved in removing sand dune blocking at the mouth of the Thamirabarani at Punnakayal. As many as 1,238 persons have been shifted to relief camps across the district and provided with necessities," he said.

"Most of them were shifted from flood prone areas along the Thamirabarani early on, by the revenue, police and civic bodies," the collector said.

Meanwhile, SP Albert John appealed to devotees not to approach the beach at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple on full moon day. He said that road access through Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur are unsafe.