Madras HC grants interim injunction on further constructions on bunds of Vandiyur tank

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction restraining the Madurai Corporation from proceeding with further constructions on the bunds of Vandiyur tank in the city.

A division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi granted the injunction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by R Manibharathi of Madurai district.

According to the petitioner, the Vandiyur tank is a vital natural resource serving multiple purposes such as irrigation, recreation, and groundwater recharge; it provides a natural habitat for various bird species and supports the region's biodiversity. A GO was passed in 2023 allocating Rs 50 crore for the eco-restoration, rejuvenation, and beautification of the tank. The objective was to improve the water quality, prevent neglect and transform the tank into a recreational and ecological space for the people of Madurai.

However, the corporation has undertaken the construction of multiple commercial buildings. Under the guise of beautification and rejuvenation of the tank, the corporation has made a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the bunds of the waterbody and make it a commercial outlet, which is impermissible and unwarranted, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said the construction on the bunds of Vandiyur tank poses a significant risk of pollution due to plastic waste, bottles, and other contaminants. As an essential water resource, Vandiyur tank requires careful protection to maintain its ecological balance and continue serving the community effectively. Citing this, the petitioner sought an interim injunction seeking to restrain the authorities from making further constructions on the bunds of the tank.

Taking into account that nearly 80% of the works had already been completed, the bench observed that the court would verify the manner in which the allocated amount has been spent so far, and granted the interim injunction restraining further construction activities.