Rain batters Nellai, Vadakku Kodaimelalagian channel breached

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Heavy rain battered Tirunelveli district for the second consecutive day, damaging crops in Cheranmahadevei areas. Due to breaches in Vadakku Kodaimelalagian channel in VK Puram area, water entered low-lying areas in Marutham Nager and Thiruvalluvar Nager on Saturday.

According to sources, over 120 hectares of banana crops were damaged in various places of Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi taluks, including Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Pramadesam, Cheranmahadevi, Puthukudi, Kalkurichi, Vadakku Veeravanallur, Pappankulam, Thirupudaimaruthoor, Sakthikulam and others. Also, 275 hectares of paddy crops were affected in the rain at Pappankulam, Kallidaikurich and other regions.

Due to breaches in the Vadakku Kodaimelalagian channel in VK Puram area, water entered into the low lying areas in Marutham Nager and Thiruvalluvar Nager. Upon information, fire and rescue services personnel evacuated the residents and housed them in relief centres. However, the compound walls of two houses were damaged, sources said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inspected the inundated areas in Tirunelveli city. Orders have been issued to allocate Rs 5 crore for preventing waterlogging in Periyar junction bus stand in the city, the minister said, adding that the eviction of encroachments have been expedited. He also inspected the inundated areas of Marutham Nager in Vikramasingapuram.

In Kanniyakumari, in spite of light rainfall across the district, the Pechiparai dam received 966 cusecs inflow and Perunchani dam received 299 cusecs on Saturday evening. The water level of Pechiparai stood at 41. 66 ft (48 ft) and Perunchani 57.37 ft ( 77 ft). Chittar-and Chittar-II dams water level stood at 14.4 ft (18 ft) and 14.49 ft (18), respectively.