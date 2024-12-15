Tamil Nadu: Fields will be inspected for crop damage soon, says Minister Panneerselvam

CUDDALORE: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam inspected flood-affected areas in Kattumannarkoil and Kumaratchi regions and interacted with the farmers on Saturday.

The minister reviewed the water discharge levels from the Velliyankal regulator near Lalpet, Kattumannarkoil, along with Public Works Department (PWD) senior officials. He also inquired with agriculture department officials about crop damage. Farmers said that crops like paddy and groundnuts were severely damaged due to waterlogging.

Addressing the press, the minister said, "Rainwater, along with overflow from the Veeranam Lake maintained at a level of 45 feet, caused extensive flooding in our regions. Residential areas were submerged, and 325 families were evacuated and accommodated in relief camps where food is being provided."

"The discharge of surplus water from Veeranam Lake has flooded agricultural fields in Kattumannarkoil, Kumaratchi, Keerapalayam, and other areas. Once the water recedes, an assessment of the damage will be conducted. Across Tamil Nadu, approximately 3.59 lakh hectares of crops, including paddy, groundnuts, casuarina, and horticultural crops, have been damaged due to the recent rains," he said.

Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, MLA M Sinthanaiselvan, Chidambaram with PWD officials Ghandharuban and Assistant Engineer Kolanjinathan, Agriculture Department Joint Director Jebakumar Kennedy, and local officials accompanied the minister.

According to officials, Veeranam Lake receives 15,376 cubic feet of water per second through Sengal Odai, Vennanguzhi, and Pappakudi streams. Water is being discharged at 15,230 cubic feet per second through the Velliyankal regulator and 2,100 cubic feet per second through the Sethiyathope dam. The lake’s total capacity is 47.50 feet, of which 46.59 feet is currently filled.