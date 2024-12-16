Support welfare schemes: Tamil Nadu to Union govt

CHENNAI: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Dr M Mathiventhan has urged the union government to support the disability welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the 7th Central Advisory Board meeting in New Delhi, the minister submitted a memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu’s key demands.

Among the requests was a two-way API access to the Unique Disability ID (UDID) database. The state also sought Rs 2.21 crore for establishing the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and Rs 25 crore to upgrade the Centre of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The minister emphasised the importance of annual reports detailing scholarship disbursals and the Deen Dayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) scheme to ensure transparency and efficiency. Regarding the Indira Gandhi Disability Pension Scheme, he urged the centre to increase its contribution of Rs 300 to cover all 5.29 lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu, with the eventual goal of fully funding the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance currently borne by the state government.

‘BLP-led union govt ignoring states’ interests’

Chennai: DMK MP S Jegathratchagan, during a parliamentary debate marking 75 years of the Constitution, strongly criticised the BJP-led union government for undermining constitutional principles and cooperative federalism. During his speech, he accused the centre of passing laws against state autonomy and violating the Constitution’s core values, such as secularism, equality, and justice.