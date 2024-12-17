Chennai to get heavy rain for two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday announced that a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and began its movement towards the Tamil Nadu coast. Heavy rains will commence over north coastal districts from Tuesday and will persist till Wednesday with varying intensity.

Unlike the previous two weather systems, where delta and southern districts were belted with record rains, this time, Chennai region will witness the bulk of the rainfall activity, it said.

The RMC has forecast rainfall ranging between 12cm and 20cm over the two days. The showers are expected to be widespread, with certain areas likely to experience intense spells.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts and Puducherry, while heavy rain is expected over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Furthermore, a heavy to very heavy rain warning has been issued for Wednesday to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and Puducherry.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the met office has issued warnings for squally weather along the South Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining areas.

Weather will clear up from Thursday: Skymet

Winds of 35kmph to 45kmph speed, gusting up to 55kmph, are expected to prevail, the met office added. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, said the rains will start intensifying around Tuesday night and continue till Wednesday.

Bulk of the rainfall would happen over southern Chennai as per the system’s current trajectory. “Because there were back-to-back weather systems, this low-pressure area may not intensify further into a depression due to depleted energy. Weather will start clearing up from Thursday,” he added.