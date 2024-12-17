Farmers cheer over increase in groundwater level in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Farmers cheer over the increase in metres below groundwater level (MBGL) after the increase in rain received in Dindigul district in the last five months. The heavy rain triggered an increase in groundwater level in all taluks, which was 6.5 metres (MBGL) (as of May, 2024), but the current water level is 5.45 metres (MBGL) (as of November, 2024).

Meanwhile, the district administration warned youngsters and villagers against going near water bodies, which are overflowing.



According to official records, groundwater level for 2024 was 6.5 metres (May 2024), 6.34 metres (June 2024), 7.07 metres (July 2024), 7.07 metres (August 2024), 6.49 metres (September 2024), 7.05 metres (October 2024), 5.45 metres (November 2024).



Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Pathukappu Iyakkam state secretary R Kalidas said, "For the last five months, there has been an increase in rain received in the district. Particularly in Palani, most ponds and small waterbodies are full, which is positive news for us. In Palani taluk, hundreds of acres of farmlands are spread over mango, guava, paddy, banana, chillies and red gram, where we can soon start the sowing phase."



Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) Coordinator K Vadivel said, "Groundwater levels are important water resources. We depend on groundwater levels for crops, especially during droughts. The depleting groundwater levels can impact agriculture in several ways, including fall in crop yields, particularly for vegetables in our district."



Speaking to TNIE, a top official from TWAD (Madurai zone), "The sudden jump is often attributed to monsoon and the rainy season in all taluks. The increase in water level is clear and we can see the difference. Since, water sampling and levels are measured in observation wells in the taluk, we believe this will greatly help farmers and boost production of vegetables."