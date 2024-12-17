Free travel pass for police in government buses: Home department

CHENNAI: Resolving the spat between police personnel and transport corporation staff over free commute in government buses, the home department announced that personnel ranging from Grade II constables to inspectors will be given a bus pass for free travel. The monthly fare has been set at Rs 200, based on 2018 ticket fares.

Earlier this year in May, ambiguity surrounding the policy had led to disputes between transport corporation staff and police personnel, with the law enforcers penalising several MTC and TNSTC buses.

Two months ago, the home department issued a Government Order (G.O.) allocating Rs 29 crore based on the DGP’s recommendation to facilitate free travel for 1.12 lakh police personnel, including 3,191 inspectors, 8,425 sub-inspectors, and others ranging from special sub-inspectors to grade II constables.

Using the pass, police personnel can travel free of charge within the revenue district where their station is located. They are permitted to use both town and mofussil buses. However, the passes will not be valid on SETC or AC buses operated by TNSTCs and MTC, as specified in the G.O. issued by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

Transport corporation officials confirmed that police personnel are now allowed to travel for free as per the G.O. However, they noted that the passes have not yet been distributed.

The GO clarified that the existing provision for free inter-district travel while carrying a warrant will remain unchanged. The passes will remain valid until the implementation of the automatic fare collection system across eight transport corporations. Police can download the passes online after making payments, the G.O. stated.