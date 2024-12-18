Indo-Lanka passenger ferry service to resume on January 2

NAGAPATTINAM: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, which was suspended in view of the monsoon, would resume on January 2 next year. Ticket bookings will go live after December 25, the ferry operator announced on Tuesday. The ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was relaunched after a gap of four decades on October 14, 2023.

IndSri Ferry Services Limited, a subsidiary of Subham Group of Companies, which operated the service through the ferry, 'Sivagangai' from August 16, 2024, suspended it on November 5 citing the monsoon. From next year, Subham Group announced that it would directly operate the service under the name, 'Subham Ferry'. Ticket booking would commence after December 25 on www.sailsubham.com.

Sundararaj Ponnusamy, the chairperson of Subham Group, said, "We are resuming the service on January 2 after approval from the directorate [general] of Shipping. We are increasing the service to six days a week. The fare is reduced from '9,700 to '8,500 per round trip (in INR) to attract passengers."

The ferry would operate all days except Wednesday. The free luggage limit has been reduced from 50 kilograms to 10 kilograms per passenger. Passengers are required to pay for additional luggage of up to 60 kg.