Tamil Nadu home to 1,031 Nilgiri Tahrs

CHENNAI: The first-ever synchronised survey of the Nilgiri Tahr, conducted from April 29 to May 1 this year, has revealed a total population of 1,031 tahrs in Tamil Nadu, with 552 living in fragmented habitats across 128 blocks and 479 in large contiguous landscapes spanning 12 blocks.

The survey report released by Forest Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday shows that if the population in the adjoining blocks in Kerala are taken into consideration, the combined population of Nilgiri Tahr stands at 1,858, with 1,229 in Tamil Nadu (inter-state boundary) and 827 in Kerala’s Eravikulam National Park.

The Anamalai hills hold 41% of the total population of Nilgiri Tahr in Tamil Nadu, whereas the Nilgiris landscape holds 24% of the population. These findings illustrate that 197 Nilgiri Tahrs inhabit the inter-state boundary between Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the Anamalais landscape. Similarly, the population of Nilgiri Tahr in Mukurthi National Park was 203 numbers in 24 groups. Moreover, 83 tahrs occupy both states in Nilgiris landscapes --Bangitapal of Tamil Nadu and Sispara of Kerala.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told TNIE that a deeper analysis was needed to understand why the tahr is moving into new habitats and not preferring some of the known historic landscapes. On radio-collaring, which was temporarily suspended following the death of a female tahr recently, he said it will be repurposed. “Radio-collaring will be done when we go for the reintroduction of tahr in new habitats,” he added.