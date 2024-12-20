Do not force teachers' participation in Thiruvalluvar silver jubilee celebration: Teachers association

KANNIYAKUMARI: Teachers' associations have alleged that the education department have instructed all teachers from government and aided schools in Kanniyakumari district to participate in the Thiruvalluvar Statue silver jubilee celebration on December 30 and 31.



As it is holiday season and half-yearly examination paper valuation will be ongoing, teachers were upset with the circular demanding mandatory participation. On this occasion, the chief minister will inaugurate a glass bridge connecting the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Memorial Rock, and it will see the participation of various senior political leaders and officials.



Kanniyakumari District Teachers Association Federation Convener P Bennet Jose said, "The district education department officials under the direction of the district administration sent circulars to heads of elementary, high and higher secondary schools asking them to ensure teachers' participation in any one of the two days of the silver jubilee celebrations."



Tamil Nadu aided-school Teachers Federation's district secretary J Dominic Raj said, "If teachers wished to participate in the celebration, they can but they should not be forced, as they would be on vacation or involved in the valuation of half-yearly exam papers."



A senior education department official said, "The silver jubilee is a matter of pride for the district. As conferences and seminars would be held as part of the two-day celebration, teachers can know various teachings and ideas, which they can use in their classes."