Plea seeking recall of bail granted to TN minister: SC seeks details from State about pending cases against Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the State of Tamil Nadu in response to a plea seeking recall of bail granted to Minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case against him.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also sought details from the State about pending criminal cases against Balaji, the number of witnesses who are required to be examined for trial in the money laundering case against him, and specifics about the victims and public servants who are witnesses in the case, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter will be heard next on January 15.

According to Live Law, the ED had argued that Balaji's reappointment as a Cabinet Minister after his release has created undue pressure on witnesses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, pointed out that even while in jail, Balaji held significant power as a minister without portfolio.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 14, 2023.

The top court had granted bail to Balaji on September 26, noting there was no possibility of the completion of trial soon.

In its affidavit supporting recall of bail granted to Balaji, the ED argued that despite Court's earlier direction to expedite the trial, Balaji has made deliberate attempts to delay proceedings by seeking adjournments on non-existent or frivolous grounds or creating hurdles in the early disposal of the cases, Bar and Bench said.

In its affidavit, the ED sought cancellation of bail of Balaji, who was sworn in as a minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi again on September 29 and was assigned the same key portfolios -- electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise -- he held previously in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.