Three including 17-year-old girl drown in pond in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: A 17-year-old schoolgirl and her two friends drowned in a pond while she went on a bike ride with them on her birthday near Udumalaipet. The bodies of the trio and the bike were recovered on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as N Darshini, a Class 11 student, M Marimuthu, (20), of Kurichikottai near Dhali, and K Akhash, (19), of Velachery in Chennai. Police said, “Darshini and Marimuthu were friends, while Akash and Marimuthu are also friends. Darshini and Akash became friends through Marimuthu. On December 18, Darshini celebrated her birthday and that evening, she left home to give cake to her friends. When she didn’t return, Darshini’s parents filed a complaint at Dhali police station.”

Receiving information that the bodies of the trio were floating in a pond, police reached the spot and fished out the bodies and sent them to Udumalaipet Government Hospital.