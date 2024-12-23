Independent legislator tries to oust Puducherry speaker R Selvam citing his functioning style

PUDUCHERRY: Political tensions have risen in the UT after another Independent legislator initiated moves to oust Speaker R Selvam, citing objections to his style of functioning.

G Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, a supporter of Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s AINRC within the NDA, had submitted a notice seeking a no-confidence motion. Following this, another Independent MLA P Angalane, a BJP supporter within the NDA, sent his notice through registered post to the Assembly Secretary on Friday citing similar reasons.The Assembly Secretariat has confirmed the receipt of Angalane’s notice. This is the first notice of a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in Puducherry Political dynamics and implications

Currently, with only two Independent legislators backing the motion, Speaker Selvam’s position is not under immediate threat. According to procedural rules, a no-confidence motion requires the support of at least one-fifth of the Assembly’s members to move the resolution, while removal of the Speaker necessitates a majority vote by House members.

However, the situation could escalate if more legislators join the effort. Angalane is aligned with a faction of three dissenting BJP MLAs—A. John Kumar, Richards John Kumar, and PML Kalyanasundaram—as well as two other Independent MLAs, T Sivasankaran and Gollapali Srinivas Ashok. These legislators have recently pursued a separate political agenda, even advocating for an alternative front for the next Assembly elections.

The opposition Congress and DMK, which together hold eight seats in the 33-member Assembly, could play a decisive role. Both parties have been criticising Selvam for alleged violations of parliamentary rules and conventions.

Selvam faces accusations of compromising the constitutional integrity of his office by participating in BJP party events and making announcements about government schemes. Critics claim he has overstepped parliamentary conventions by issuing directives to department heads to include him in official functions and chairing meetings of Assembly committees, a role traditionally not assigned to the Speaker.

“Selvam has dishonoured the Speaker’s constitutional position by violating rules and conventions over the last three-and-a-half years,” said Independent legislator Nehru. Opposition members have echoed these concerns. While the move by the independent dissenting BJP group could be a pressure tactic to get positions in the government they have been striving for, the opposition could also seize the opportunity for political gain, says political observers. As political tensions rise, the developments surrounding the no-confidence motion could have significant ramifications for the stability of the NDA government in Puducherry.