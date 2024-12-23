Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation floating restaurant stuck in low tide

CHENNAI: Though ready for months now, the first floating restaurant in the state, anchored at the Muttukadu Boat House on East Coast Road (ECR), is yet to be made fully operational as the boat cannot sail smoothly in the backwaters during low tides. The tourism department is planning to dredge the waterbody before inaugurating the boat for tourists.

The Rs 5 crore project, which is being implemented through a public private partnership with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Cochin based Grandeur Marine International, has been ready since May. But during trial runs, the hurdle was discovered.

A Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) official said they faced no problems during high tides, but the ship did not have a smooth run during low tide. Accordingly, a proposal is being made for dredging the backwater area. “We could sail it for 2-3 km, but the government wants to operate it for at least 5 km. Only after dredging it is possible,” the source added.

Another source said the operators have opened the boat for conferences, product launches for companies, and other events, besides opening the banquet hall.

Named ‘Seanz Cruise’, the floating restaurant is a double decker boat with a dining capacity for 100 people.