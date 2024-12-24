Asset details of government employees can’t be shielded from public: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Setting aside an order of the State Information Commission denying information on the assets and liabilities of a government officer, the Madras High Court has held that such details cannot be shielded from public scrutiny.

Justice CV Karthikeyan, passing orders on petition filed by social activist C Seenivasan of Krishnagiri district, refused to accept the contention that Section 8 of the Right to Information Act exempts disclosure of personal information of public servant V Kalipriyan, assistant engineer of Water Resources Department.

“The service register of a public servant would contain details regarding date of joining the service, transfers, increments, earned leave and punishment details, if any. These details, particularly the date of joining and superannuation are certainly not private information,” he said in a recent order.

Even though the punishment details, if shared may cause stigma on the public servant, the judge said once an individual accepts to join public service, he must accept that he lives in public glare and cannot avoid the general public from seeking details at least so far as their service is concerned. The judge, after setting aside the order of the SIC, remanded the matter back to the SIC for fresh consideration by following the procedure enunciated by law.