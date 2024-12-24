Factories pay less for leaves, Kundha tea planters protest

NILGIRIS: Condemning tea factories for paying Rs 3 less per kg than the committee-fixed price of Rs 24.59 for green tea leaves, small plantation owners in Kundha launched a strike on Monday. The planters also did not send leaves that have already been plucked to eight tea factories.

“In October, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan assured that green tea leaves would be procured as per the committee fixed price but till date it has not been implemented,” said Manjai V Mohan, founder of Badagesa Party which is supporting the protest.

The committee consisting of the district collector and tea board executive director fixed Rs 24.59 for green tea leaves from small scale farmers.

However, eight state owned factories are paying them Rs 3 less. Sources in the INDCOSERVE which is managing the eight factories said they are facing a financial crisis and are unable to provide the price. “We are aware of the protest. The difference in the amount could be between Rs 1.5- Rs 1.7 crore and the government is aware of it. It’s upto the state government to pay the price,” said an official from Nilgiris.