'On the first day, we had 960 bodies at the GH': Senior IAS officer recalls aftermath of 2004 tsunami

J Radhakrishnan was the collector of Thanjavur when the tsunami struck on December 26, 2004. He was transferred as collector to Nagapattinam, the worst-hit district in Tamil Nadu with 6,065 deaths, on January 10. With the experience of handling the Kumbakonam fire tragedy, he drove to Nagapattinam, where he was met with a disaster of a far-greater scale.

Some of the decisions he was credited with during this time, shaped his career as a crisis-management expert for several governments that followed. Now Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, Radhakrishnan tells Nirupama Viswanathan how the disaster shaped him. Excerpts:

What were the scenes you first witnessed when you entered Nagapattinam that day?

Although I was the collector of Thanjavur, I headed to Nagapattinam as soon as I heard the news since Thanjavur was not affected too much. The first scene I witnessed, even before I fully entered Nagapattinam, was of lakhs of people leaving the town by foot. I reached the government hospital, which was flooded, around noon.

Even on the first day, we had 960 bodies at the GH. This was unlike anything we had ever seen. We went around the region -- petrol bunks had sea water... first responders themselves were hit, there were several areas we couldn’t reach because bridges had been washed away. It was actually on the third day that the entire scale of the disaster sunk in. At one point, not to blame him, but my driver ran away.

What critical decisions were made during this time?

We immediately evacuated people from Velankanni and we began the process of collecting bodies and arranging for burials. The government order for setting up temporary shelters came during this time and we immediately began the process of identifying land. They housed around 13,000 people who were able to restart their lives with the assurance that they had a roof over their heads.