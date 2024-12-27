Delayed rainfall causes decline in migratory birds' arrival

RAMANATHAPURAM: Water bodies in Ramanathapuram, usually bustling with migratory birds during this season, have remained eerily quiet this year with activists attributing the decline in the arrival of winged visitors to erratic rainfall, climate change and pollution in areas like Dhanushkodi affecting the region’s biodiversity.

The district, home to five bird sanctuaries, Ramsar sites, and the Gulf of Mannar biosphere with extensive mangroves, usually hosts species such as the Spot-billed pelican, Black-winged stilt, Painted stork, Black ibis, and Grey Heron. These migratory birds arrive for breeding between November and April. However, this year, weeks into the migratory season, the expected flocks have yet to arrive in significant numbers.

Environmental activist and bird watcher Raveendran, from the NGO Iragugal, pointed to erratic rainfall in November and December as a key factor. "Flamingos and ducks, which usually arrive early, have shifted to other areas, including Sri Lanka. The decline in duck species over the last five years is particularly concerning and warrants a detailed study," he said.

Raveendran also noted that while water levels in major nesting sites have now stabilised, the delay in bird arrivals may push the season’s peak to late January. The forest department should take measures to preserve habitats, particularly by planting more trees in nesting areas, he stated.

When contacted, forest department officials acknowledged the dip in bird populations during November and December but remain optimistic. "A small number of birds arrived in October, but heavy rainfall disrupted the pattern. With the rains receding, we expect the numbers to rise by January. Measures are being taken to maintain nesting grounds," an official said.