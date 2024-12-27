Hindu outfit alleges security guard of forcing female devotee to remove sweater at Abirami Amman temple

DINDIGUL: A Hindu outfit alleged that a security guard forced female devotees to remove sweaters and used foul language inside the Abirami Amman temple in Dindigul. The video of the incident went viral in social media circles across Dindigul, Palani, Natham and Madurai districts on Thursday. However, officials said the incident occurred one year ago and assured action against the man for using foul language.

Speaking to TNIE, Hindu Tamilar Katchi president Rama Ravikumar said, "The video is shocking as a female devotee about to make offerings as part of the Margazhi festival was stopped by the security guard near the entrance and disallowed entry as she was wearing a sweater, which was not allowed as per temple dress code. When the devotee refused and argued, the guard used derogatory words with her. We seek action against the guard and temple staff."

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Officer of Hindu temples said, "This video is more than a year old. He is not a security guard deployed by our department. He is an elderly man who is a part of the Temple Protection Force nominated by the local police department. He will be transferred and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as he should not have used such language or forced the dress code on anyone."