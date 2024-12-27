Security beefed up at Puliyarai check post

TENKASI: The Tenkasi police have beefed up security at the Puliyarai check post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to prevent the transportation of various wastes from the neighbouring state into Tamil Nadu here on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasansaid that a police team led by an inspector, assisted by two sub-inspectors and four police constables, has been deployed at the Puliyarai check post to monitor vehicles round-the-clock in rotation shifts.

“The move aims to curb the entry of restricted items and waste materials into Tenkasi district. Apart from police, revenue officials and veterinarians have also been deployed at the check post. The staff of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will also join us soon.

We have also set up a watch-tower and installed eight CCTV cameras to effectively monitor the vehicles from and to Kerala. To promptly remove the broken-down vehicles from the hilly road and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, a crane has been permanently stationed at the S-Bend in Puliyarai,” Srinivasan told TNIE.

The SP, who inspected the check post, issued guidelines to the personnel on duty. The SP warned that strict action would be taken against vehicles transporting banned goods or waste into the district.