Unethical practices in hospitals remain a concern: IMA officer

COIMBATORE: AK Ravikumar, chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India, said unethical behaviour and business practices in health care sector remain a concern.

Speaking to TNIE recently on the sidelines of an IMA event, Ravikumar said trust is essential for healing. “There is a need for a nationally accepted set of standardized, value-based practices for delivery of ethical health care services.”

Further, he said the IMA has introduced a guidebook on hospital ethics and established Ethically Branded Hospitals certification to promote ethical practices and reduce complete commercialisation. The IMA has identified 17 best practices for the certification, which include, prohibiting patient solicitation, advertising without misleading claims about success rates or endorsements, ensuring clear communication and transparency regarding pricing and treatment options, delivering fair treatment based solely on medical need rather than financial considerations, employing registered and qualified professionals, etc

Additionally, the IMA stresses the importance of obtaining clear consent from patients for the publication of any information, maintaining the confidentiality of patient health data, safeguarding data integrity, and privacy, etc, he said.

Ravikumar said the IMA will evaluate hospitals seeking ethical certification based on the criteria. A panel would visit the hospitals to check their services and based on its report the IMA would certify the hospital.

“There is a common perception that operating a hospital ethically could negatively impact its revenue. However in reality ethical branding will enhance its reputation among the public,” he added.