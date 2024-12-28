Four die by suicide in alleged attempt to attain 'spiritual emancipation' in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four people, including three of a family, were found dead at a private hotel in Tiruvannamalai girivalam path.

Preliminary investigations reveal that they allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to attain 'spiritual emancipation'.

The deceased were identified as Sri Mahakaala Vyasar (40), K. Rukmani Priya (45), K. Jalandhari (17), and Mukund Aakash Kumar (12), all residents of Vyasarpadi in Chennai.

Police sources say that Rukmani Priya, a divorcee, and her two children had met Mahakaala Vyasar a few months ago. They bonded over a mutual interest in spirituality and began travelling together.

Investigations revealed that the group was deeply involved in 'spiritual’ practices and had been regular visitors to the Karthigai Deepam festival that takes place every year in Tiruvannamalai.