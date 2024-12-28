Four die by suicide in alleged attempt to attain 'spiritual emancipation' in Tiruvannamalai
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four people, including three of a family, were found dead at a private hotel in Tiruvannamalai girivalam path.
Preliminary investigations reveal that they allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to attain 'spiritual emancipation'.
The deceased were identified as Sri Mahakaala Vyasar (40), K. Rukmani Priya (45), K. Jalandhari (17), and Mukund Aakash Kumar (12), all residents of Vyasarpadi in Chennai.
Police sources say that Rukmani Priya, a divorcee, and her two children had met Mahakaala Vyasar a few months ago. They bonded over a mutual interest in spirituality and began travelling together.
Investigations revealed that the group was deeply involved in 'spiritual’ practices and had been regular visitors to the Karthigai Deepam festival that takes place every year in Tiruvannamalai.
After attending the festival this year, they returned to Chennai.
However, they turned back to Tiruvannamalai on Friday, reportedly claiming they were called by Lord Annamalaiyar and Goddess Mahalakshmi to attain salvation.
A letter recovered from the scene detailed their intent to end their lives in pursuit of spiritual emancipation, said police.
Further evidence included video recordings on their cell phones, which documented their actions leading up to the suicide.
The four had checked into the hotel on Girivalam Path around 2 pm on Friday. Hotel staff had interacted with them around 6 pm when the group requested to extend their stay for another day.
When the staff visited their room at 11 am on Saturday, they found the door locked from inside. They grew suspicious after repeated knocks went unanswered. The staff alerted the Tiruvannamalai Taluk Police Station.
A police team led by senior officers arrived at the scene and broke open the door, only to find four individuals dead.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)