Bharathiar University prepones PhD application dates in portal without prior notification

COIMBATORE: As officials from Bharathiar University changed the last date to submit applications for PhD admissions without prior information, several candidates have requested the officials to extend the application date as per the previous notification that was released on November 28.

T Manoj, an applicant from Madurai, told TNIE that on December 1, when I saw the notification for PhD admissions on the university portal, it stated that the last date to apply for the course was December 31. As I was busy with my business, I planned to apply for the programme mid-month. On December 22, when I visited the portal again, I was unable to apply for the programme as the portal was closed. That is when I noticed another notification that stated that the university had postponed the application submission date to December 15 instead of December 31. So, I sent an email to the university officials requesting them to extend the date as per the old notification. However, they have not responded.”

P Thirunavakarasu, Association of University Teachers (AUT) vice president told TNIE that after one week of releasing the first notification, the university released the second notification by preponding the dates without stating the reason for it. “Several candidates who saw the first notification thought that there was adequate time to apply and as they were unaware of the second notification and now they are not able to apply.”