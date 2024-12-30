Residents oppose CCMCs plan to convert Vellalore bus terminal into market

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to convert the recently constructed building for the Vellalore Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) project into a wholesale fruit and vegetable market and a truck lay bay with booking offices, parking, and other facilities. However, the residents of Vellalore have opposed the move.
Touted as the largest bus terminus in the state, the IBT project was proposed back in 2019 on 61.81 acres of land at Vellalore at a cost of about Rs 168 crore by the AIADMK government.
The work was started in January 2020 and it was temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak and was later stopped permanently after the DMK government came into power citing narrow roads and other reasons. So far, the CCMC completed around 37% of the project works and spent a total of Rs 52.46 crore from its funds for the project.
Meanwhile, social activists and locals formed a Vellalore Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) Revival Committee and have been demanding the government to resume the project. However, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with other officials visited the project site a month ago and checked the feasibility of converting the infrastructure for other purposes and decided to convert it into a wholesale vegetable and fruit market. Also, the officials planned to shift the heavy vehicles and truck lay bay from Ukkadam to Vellalore to reduce the traffic congestion in the city. The CCMC has also prepared a special resolution and is set to table it for the CCMC Council’s approval during the council meeting on Dec 30, Monday.
Meanwhile, residents and activists have opposed the move and demanded the CCMC officials to conduct a public opinion meeting before starting the work.
KS Mohan, IBT revival committee coordinator told TNIE, “They have already changed the plan and have shifted the Metro Rail depot from Vellalore to Neelambur. Now they are trying to drop the IBT project and convert it into a market and truck bay. We the residents of Vellalore are left with nothing but a dumpyard. No proper development projects are implemented in this part. If buses cannot commute through these roads to bus terminus, then how can heavy vehicles and trucks travel through it to the market and lay bay? Officials must first ask local people’s opinion ahead of beginning any work.”
Prabakaran told TNIE, “We have proposed alternate solutions for the land and buildings, and the council will discuss and take the final call. Once the market and truck lay bay is established the existing vegetable and fruit markets in the city will all be moved here to reduce the traffic congestion in the city.