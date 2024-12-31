Councillor Prabhakaran stages protest, suspended for two meetings in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Mayor K Ranganayaki suspended AIADMK floor leader Prabhakaran for the next two council meetings after he staged a dharna during the monthly meeting on Monday. This was to oppose the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s decision to convert the Vellalore Integrated Bus Terminus space into a wholesale vegetable & fruit market and truck bay. The project was launched by the AIADMK government but has been put on hold after the DMK government took charge.

As soon as the meeting began, Prabhakaran questioned the CCMC Commissioner why the project had been stopped and stated that PWD Minister EV Velu had announced in in Assembly that it wouldn’t be scrapped. Along with other AIADMK councillors Ramesh and Sharmila, Prabhakaran staged a dharna by sitting down in front of the Mayor’s desk and raising slogans. This triggered a war of words between Prabhakaran and DMK councillors and lasted for several minutes.

Later, Prabakaran and the other councillors walked out of the meeting hall.

Speaking to reporters, Prabhakaran said, “Usually the resolution subjects are sent to us five days before the council meeting. But this time it didn’t happen. Vellalore which is already reeking due to the city’s dumpyard will further be affected if the wholesale market is opened".

"We raised our voices so that this issue gets the attention of the CM. The government must appoint a team of officials with IAS officers and conduct a detailed analysis before jumping to any conclusions. We shall be staging protests under the leadership of our leader Edappadi Palaniswami if the matter is not addressed.”

Meanwhile, Mayor K Ranganayaki suspended Prabhakaran for the next two council meetings under the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Administration Law 1990, Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Administration Rules 2023, Rule no 160(8) sec (i)(a,b,c,d,e), (ii), (iii). It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was suspended for three council meetings by the mayor in September for a similar reason. However, he approached the Madras High Court and got his suspension revoked.

Apart from this, Ward 45 councillor R Babysutha of DMK slammed CCMC officials for failing to stop dumping garbage in the old compost yard at Kavundampalayam. She said despite lodging complaints with the mayor & commissioner about the issue, no action has been taken so far. The commissioner asked the councillor to meet him after the meeting.