Three held for posting video on social media inciting communal tension in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Three individuals, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Tirunelveli Taluk police for allegedly posting a video on social media intending to incite tension between two different castes by referring to a recent murder case that took place in Tirunelveli city. The accused were identified as Madasamy (19) of Alaputhur near Nanguneri, Arun Muthu (20) of Alangaraperi, and a minor boy.

According to sources, the accused were arrested following a probe and remanded in judicial custody. Whereas, the juvenile has been sent to an observation home. Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan stated that the police are closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent activities that could disrupt public peace. He also warned of strict action against those misusing social media to spread provocative content.

It may be noted that the Tirunelveli Taluk police had already registered three cases against individuals of different castes for social media posts allegedly inciting communal tension in connection with the recent murder of one Mayandi near the entrance of Tirunelveli Court Complex.

Mayandi, an intermediate caste man, was murdered, allegedly in retaliation for his involvement in the killing of SC ward member Rajamani of Keezhanatham in August 2023. Youngsters from both communities have since been posting inflammatory content, particularly on Instagram, openly glorifying the murderers of both communities and provoking communal tensions.

In 2024, 27 cases were registered for casteist social media posts, and arrests were made. In 2023, 49 similar cases were filed, leading to arrests and legal action. Those who were arrested in the past two years also include members of various BC castes, sources said.