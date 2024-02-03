Udhayanidhi Stalin, other political leaders congratulate Vijay on his political entry

CHENNAI: Leaders of political parties, including Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, have welcomed the political entry of actor Vijay.

Responding to reporters’ question, Udhayanidhi said anyone in India has the right to launch a party. He wished Vijay success in public service.

“I am happy to welcome brother Vijay who has started a new party in the name of ‘Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam’ to work for the people against corrupt politics that is exploiting the people of Tamil Nadu and for a non-partisan, honest and political change [sic],” K Annamalai, state president of BJP, wrote on X. TNCC president KS Alagiri also welcomed the actor’s announcement.