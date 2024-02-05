Nadda in TN on Feb 11 to take key decisions

CHENNAI: BJP national president JP Nadda will land in Chennai on February 11 and address election in-charges of the party, in Chengalpattu. Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in south Chennai as part of BJP state president K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra.

Sources said BJP is keen on roping in DMDK and PMK in NDA and Nadda is likely to make further moves during this visit.

Already, TMC president GK Vasan met Nadda and later called on Edappadi K Palaniswami and spoke to Annamalai, triggering speculations that he is acting as the middleman to revive AIADMK and BJP ties. On Sunday, answering queries, former minister D Jayakumar said, “It was a courtesy call. AIADMK will not backtrack on its stance that the party will not have any alliance with BJP hereafter.”