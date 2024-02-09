Chennai: Redevelopment works of Egmore station in full swing

CHENNAI: Redevelopment of Egmore station is progressing in full swing, with the construction of multi-level car parking facilities on Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee Highway side.

According to Southern Railway, piling works for the car park on Gandhi Irwin Road side are 100% complete, with 80% of the pile cap work finished. On the Poonamallee High Road side, 85% of piling and 33% of pile cap work has been completed.

Apart from the parking facilities, 75 % of substructure works have been completed for the parcel office on Poonamallee High Road side, a statement said. “Shifting of the existing post office and parcel office to the new location has been finalised. The design of the arrival terminal and foot overbridge for the proposed parcel office has also been finalised,” the release added Additionally, traffic diversion for PH terminal & arrival and MTC bus movement have been planned.

An official note released on Wednesday said the work was awarded as an EPC contract to DEC Infrastructure and Projects India Private Limited at a cost of Rs 734.91 crore.