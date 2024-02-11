Appeal against NIA court orders can be allowed beyond 90 days: Madras High Court

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan, who was appointed as the amicus curiae, submitted that the reasoning given by these three high courts is ‘flawed’.

He contended that proviso to section 21 (5) of the NIA Act expressly excludes the applicability of section 5 of Limitation Act and its provisions would not be applicable to an appeal filed under the NIA Act.

However, the bench, citing various orders of the courts, including the Supreme Court, ruled in favour of allowing the appeal even if filed beyond the 90 days.

“Thus, in a case of this nature, where a provision in the procedural law has the effect of extinguishing a fundamental right, we may read down the provision. If the petitioner/appellant is denied his right of appeal in spite of showing sufficient cause for the delay in filing the appeal, it would be denying his fundamental right, which cannot be permitted by any court much less than a Constitutional Court,” it reasoned.

“Therefore, we are of the view that the second proviso to Section 21(5) of the NIA Act, has to be read down, and the word ‘shall’ shall be read as ‘may’ in respect of appeals, which, if not entertained would amount to a violation of a fundamental right,” it said.

Saying that the appeal challenging the judgment of conviction, rejection of bail and cancellation of bail are filed in exercise of one’s fundamental right, the bench said in those types of appeals, which are filed with a delay, the word ‘shall’, shall be read as ‘may’.

The bench cited a Supreme Court order holding the “fundamental right of a citizen cannot be denied by a procedural law” which has to be treated only as “handmaid of justice and not its mistress.”

“Therefore, the application for condonation of delay is maintainable, and since the petitioner/appellant has shown sufficient cause, the delay of 43 days in preferring the appeal is condoned,” the judges said in the order, and directed the registry to number the criminal appeal petition.

Collector summoned for not taking action

Chennai: Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras HC summoned Ranipet collector in a contempt of court petition for not taking action against a civic body chief and secretary who allegedly swindled funds. The judge ordered the collector, the assistant director of panchayats, and the BDO of Arakkonam block to appear before him on February 19. Senior counsel N Jothi, stated the officials failed to comply with an order to take action against fund misappropriation of by Padmanabhan, president and Ibrahim, secretary, of Itchiputhur village panchayat.

Notice on plea for stay on judges’ oral test

Chennai: A division bench of Madras HC comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq has recently ordered notice to the TNPSC and the registrar general of the high court to file reply to a petition seeking interim stay on the conduct of oral test for the recruitment of civil judges. 16 candidates, who were declared failed in the main examinations, filed the petition alleging unfair and illegal practices in the evaluation of the answer papers and mix up of question papers during the examination.