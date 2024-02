COIMBATORE/CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/MADURAI : National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Saturday conducted searches in at least 20 places across Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Kottaimedu of Coimbatore in October 2022.

According to sources, around a dozen places in Coimbatore, three in Chennai, one each in Cuddalore, and Madurai were searched from early morning on Saturday and till evening. The sleuths could not search a house in Tiruchy as it was found to be locked. Sources said several electronic gadgets were seized in the searches.

After the blast, the counter-terrorism agency alleged that regional Islamic study centres were used to radicalise youngsters. The agency even registered a separate ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case last year.

Searches held at multiple places in Kovai, Chennai; gadgets confiscated

On September 16, 2023, the NIA carried out searches related to the case simultaneously at 31 places in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad and seized electronic gadgets. By examining the seized materials, the agency claimed that a section of youth from Coimbatore, Chennai, Tiruchy, and a few other districts were linked to ISIS sympathisers.

Coimbatore police assisted the agency in the searches held at 11 locations in Coimbatore city and Othakkalmandapam on Saturday. The searches were at properties on Robertson Road at RS Puram; Anna Nagar in Podanur; Al-Ameen Colony, Anbu Nagar Arul Nagar and NS Garden in South Ukkadam; Madheena Nagar in Karumbukadai; Kuniyamuthur; and Ramalan Nagar in Saramedu.