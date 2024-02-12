Huffing & puffing, buses in Tamil Nadu keep moving

CHENNAI: Despite facing an enormous fund crunch, the transport department has successfully executed key initiatives outlined by minister S S Sivasankar in the 2023-24 budget. The state transport undertakings have managed to implement several welfare schemes without raising ticket fares while ensuring an increase in daily patronage from Rs 15 lakh-18 lakh to Rs 1.75 crore over a year.

Ahead of the 2024-25 budget, commuters and city residents have put forth a range of demands. As per the official data, the per-day loss of state transport undertakings is estimated to be Rs 14.3 crore.

Leveraging technology in public transportation, such as enabling commuters to track the GPS location of MTC / SETC buses via mobile apps, installing CCTV cameras, and announcing bus stoppages through speakers in MTC buses has garnered huge support from commuters. The proposal to introduce UPI payment mode for purchasing tickets is yet to be implemented.

T Sadagopan, a consumer activist from Pattabiram, said the quality of MTC buses is alarmingly poor while emphasising the urgent need for their replacement. He recounted an incident where he was traveling on a deluxe bus, only to have the shock absorber of the rear wheel fall off.