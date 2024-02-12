TN teen charred to death after car drags bike for about 2 km

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 15-year-old boy was charred to death as his bike was engulfed in flames after it got entangled to a speeding car and got dragged on the road for nearly two km near Nagercoil on Sunday.

The car driver, Gopi from Therkku Palkinathanvilai, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Ajar, son of Abubakar from South Surankudi. The incident took place when Ajar, who was with his family, attempted to park his uncle’s bike near a tea shop.

According to sources, the boy and his bike, which got stuck between the fender and front-wheel of the car, were dragged from Chenbankarai junction to Sanguthurai beach, where the bike caught fire and the boy was charred to death. Further probe is under way.