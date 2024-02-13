Fined for jay walking, three TN youths place rocks on railway tracks

COIMBATORE: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three youths from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly placed rocks on the railway tracks near Madukkarai Market.

According to sources, V Jugul Kishore Chauhan (21), R Rakesh Yadav (21) and R Bablu Chauhan (27), are friends and work in two engineering units in the city.

On Saturday, the three bought liquor and went under the Rail Over Bridge to consume the liquor. While crossing the tracks, Railway Police Force personnel caught them and imposed penalty of Rs 1,100 fine. Upset over the incident, they went to a nearby Tasmac bar and consumed liquor.

While returning, they allegedly placed rocks on the tracks in an inebriated state.

Their act was noticed by a loco pilot of a train passing on a parallel track and he alerted the Podanur Railway police. But before reaching the spot, the three had left the place and rocks were crunched by a speeding train.

On Monday, GRP personnel traced the suspects and arrested them with the help of RPF who imposed the fine earlier.