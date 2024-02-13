Karur Congress faction not in favour of giving Lok Sabha ticket to MP Jothimani

KARUR: In the Congress party review meeting the members and functionaries unanimously adopted a resolution urging the high-level committee not to provide ticket to the incumbent Karur MP S Jothimani in the upcoming parliament election.
The meeting was held at Thanthonimalai under the chairmanship of All-India Congress Committee member Bank K Subramanian. Speaking at the meeting, Congress Karur district vice president Chinnaian, advocate wing state vice president Mohammed Kapil Khan and party senior executives said Jothimani, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karur in 2019, has brought shame to the party by not properly implementing the welfare schemes.
“Jothimani is dreaming of getting an MP seat/ticket to once again contest from Karur constituency through former Rahul Gandhi. Her dream will not come true. If former district president and AICC member Bank K Subramanian is announced as the MP candidate from Karur this time, we will all cooperate,” said the functionaries.
Addressing media persons, Bank K Subramanian said, “In the meeting, we have passed resolutions including asking the state leadership and the all-India leadership to give the Karur constituency to Congress. The incumbent MP Jothimani must not be given a ticket this time owing to her poor performance. MP Jothimani is trying to create a rift between state leaders and top leaders. She wants to become the state president of the party.”
As the election date is not yet announced, the final alliance and seat sharing have not been finalised. In the meeting, six members of the party presented a letter written in blood, addressed to state pressident KS Alagiri, to Bank Subramanian. They said Jothimani held a closed-door meeting without informing any party members or functionaries in Karur district.
Sources said the Congress in Karur is divided into two groups. “While one group is headed by Jothimani, the other is led by Bank Subramanian. As both share a long history of previous enmity, the group led by Subramanian has opposed Jothimani contesting in the upcoming polls,” they added. Despite multiple attempts, MP Jothimani didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls.