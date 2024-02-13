Karur Congress faction not in favour of giving Lok Sabha ticket to MP Jothimani

KARUR: In the Congress party review meeting the members and functionaries unanimously adopted a resolution urging the high-level committee not to provide ticket to the incumbent Karur MP S Jothimani in the upcoming parliament election.

The meeting was held at Thanthonimalai under the chairmanship of All-India Congress Committee member Bank K Subramanian. Speaking at the meeting, Congress Karur district vice president Chinnaian, advocate wing state vice president Mohammed Kapil Khan and party senior executives said Jothimani, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karur in 2019, has brought shame to the party by not properly implementing the welfare schemes.

“Jothimani is dreaming of getting an MP seat/ticket to once again contest from Karur constituency through former Rahul Gandhi. Her dream will not come true. If former district president and AICC member Bank K Subramanian is announced as the MP candidate from Karur this time, we will all cooperate,” said the functionaries.

Addressing media persons, Bank K Subramanian said, “In the meeting, we have passed resolutions including asking the state leadership and the all-India leadership to give the Karur constituency to Congress. The incumbent MP Jothimani must not be given a ticket this time owing to her poor performance. MP Jothimani is trying to create a rift between state leaders and top leaders. She wants to become the state president of the party.”