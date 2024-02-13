Perambalur sports stadium is ill-maintained, says sportspersons

PERAMBALUR: The sports stadium located near the Perambalur district collectorate has been in a dilapidated state for more than four years due to lack of maintenance, complained sportspersons and students. Due to this, the number of visitors to the stadium has drastically reduced, they added.

According to sources, the stadium which was built at the cost of Rs 1 crore was inaugurated by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2010. It had provisions for swimming, volleyball, handball, football, cricket and badminton including a separate coach for each sport which is mostly absent now.

Regular visitors to the stadium pointed out that even parts of its platform were damaged. Moreover, there are no amenities for drinking water, toilets and lighting due to lack of maintenance.

Apart from this, the abandoned swimming pool which is not operating now has hampered the swimming lessons of eager students, complained school children.

Many former walkers in the stadium pointed out that the banner and inscription bearing the name of the stadium have been torn and damaged. Despite several complaints to the concerned department, no appropriate action has been taken yet, they added.