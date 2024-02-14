Athikadavu-Avinashi water project in TN will be opened soon, says minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The Athikadavu-Avinashi project will be inaugurated soon as a majority of the work has been completed, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday. In response to a query from former minister K A Sengottaiyan during the question hour, Duraimurugan said, “Majority of the works are over and payment for the acquisition of land parcels, which is pending in some places, is being expedited.”

Sengottaiyan had said as much as 90% of the work of the project was completed during the AIADMK regime and the DMK government executed the remaining. “However, during trial runs, the water did not reach certain lakes and ponds,” he said.

Former minister SP Velumani said, “Kerala has drastically reduced water supplied to Siruvani dam. TN should hold talks with its neighbour.” Minister KN Nehru said Kerala has to give 83 MLD to the project. “But, it is releasing only 38 MLD due to deficit rainfall. The government is taking steps to get TN’s due share of water,” he said.