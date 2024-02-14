Corporation self sufficient, MP & MLA funds spent in rural Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) does not depend on MPLAD funds and has been executing several development and infrastructure projects using funds sanctioned by the union and state governments through the smart city mission projects.

According to CCMC sources, Rs 5 lakh per month is allotted to each of the 100 wards to carry out development work, and Rs 6 crore is allocated for 100 wards per year. This is more than MP’s Constituency Development Fund. Besides the civic body gets funds for special projects from the state and central governments.

According to details shared by the office of Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP PR Natarajan (CPI-M), 88 development projects were executed in the six assembly segments in constituency since 2019 at a cost of Rs 17 crore under MPLAD funds.