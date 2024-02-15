Tamil Nadu: Kadakanatham people need not walk 5km for rations, weekly shop opened

KRISHNAGIRI: A part-time ration shop was inaugurated at Kadakanatham in Anchetti on Wednesday, which had been a long pending demand of the people.

On September 14, 2023, TNIE published a report on the difficulties faced by the tribal villagers due to the lack of a PDS shop in the village. The people had to 5 km to the nearest ration shop.

There are 150 ration card holders in Kadakanatham. The part-time ration shop will function on Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm. Kadakanatham villagers V Salammal (28) and K Madhesh (52) thanked officials for fulfilling their wish. They also requested government bus service to the village.

