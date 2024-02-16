One-stop centres in Tamil Nadu to bring schemes at doorstep of persons with disabilities

CHENNAI: In a bid to take the rehabilitation services and welfare schemes to the doorsteps of disabled persons, the state differently-abled welfare department will soon establish 39 one-stop centres (OSCs) at the sub-divisional level under the World Bank-funded RIGHTS project.

Serving as the apex body for rehabilitation services, the one-stop centres will be complemented by smaller centres at the block and neighbourhood levels.

They are expected to reduce the distance travelled by the persons with disabilities (PwD). As of now, they have to visit the respective district headquarters to avail various services.

The move aims to change the services from centre-based approach to family/community-based to ensure all persons with disabilities get the required help easily.

According to the officials, the centres will have nine experts including a psychologist, physiotherapist, speech audiologist, occupational therapist and special educator apart from a case manager who will be a social work professional.

“The qualified professionals at OSCs will also cover welfare activities like receiving applications for the schemes from all the departments and ensure that they reach the deserved. They will also assess the persons to find out the need for therapeutic intervention and psychosocial counselling apart from providing disability certificates, unique disability ID cards, and CM health insurance cards,” said an official overseeing RIGHTS.