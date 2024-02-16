Tamil Nadu: 2.5L houses to be repaired at a cost of Rs 2K crore in 2 yrs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said 2.50 lakh houses built by government under various schemes before 2001 would be repaired and renovated at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years. The decision has been taken after representations were received from marginalised people in rural areas, the CM said.

When TNIE contacted an official from the Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, he said the assessment to identify the houses will be completed soon. “Houses built under government schemes, including Indra Awaz Yojana, are in various stages of decay due to ageing. We will undertake roof repair, flooring and painting work,” the official said.

Referring to the demand of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah to extend the reservation benefits applicable to BCs to those who embrace Islam from SC/ST, BC, and Most Backward Class and Denotified Communities, the CM said appropriate steps will be taken after consulting legal experts.