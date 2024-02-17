Delay in Vaigai water release hits crop cultivation this year: Farmers

MADURAI : Farmers faulted the Water Resources Department for the drop in cultivated areas as the latter failed to release water from the Vaigai River on time. They sought compensation for farmers who missed out during the cultivation season during an agriculture grievance redressal meeting held in Madurai on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting, agriculture department officials stated that there was a drop in cultivation in Melur block this season. While cultivated land was 14,567 hectares last year, the cultivated land reduced by 9,000 hectares this year owing to irrigation issues.

Farmers stated that while the price of paddy has risen above Rs28 in the market, many farmers have not taken up cultivation this year as there was a delay in release of water for irrigation.

A farmer, Palanisamy, urged the Public Works Department - Water Resources Department to take responsibility for the drop in cultivated areas and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

In response, officials stated that based on water levels, even though there was a delay, water was still released to all farmers. The official also assured that from the next season, water will be released based on the season without any delays.

Another farmer, Thirupathi from Kulamangalam alleged that farmers are being forced to pay Rs60 per bag at the Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) as labour cost, which is greatly affecting the farmers. He said the farmers are willing to pay up to Rs 20.