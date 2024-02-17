MDMK to seek 2 seats from DMK

COIMBATORE : THE Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has sought two Lok Sabha seats from the DMK-led alliance to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, said party principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Friday. The alliance with the DMK would continue whether or not MDMK gets the seats demanded, Durai added. He was speaking in Coimbatore on the sidelines of the party’s meeting held to chalk out plans for the upcoming election.

“All the parties in the DMK alliance have resolved not to allow PM Narendra Modi to come to power again in 2024. We are determined not to give another chance to right-wing forces,” Durai added.

“DMK-MDMK alliance was formed in a bid to eliminate the Hindutva forces. It was not an alliance formed to secure Lok Sabha tickets. Last time we got one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seat. This time we are asking the DMK leadership to allot one additional Lok Sabha seat. Whatever the seats we are offered, we would stick to our alliance with the DMK,” the MDMK leader added.