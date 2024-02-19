Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Social justice and welfare of marginalised among 'seven grand Tamil dream'

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the budget for 2024-25 in the state Assembly on Monday.
He outlined a 7-point objective terming it the 'seven grand Tamil dream', which includes social justice, welfare of the marginalised, and making Tamil youth global achievers.
Here are key points from the TN Finance Minister's Budget speech:
Knowledge based economy, equality focused on welfare of women, sustainable future, Tamil culture among other goals
Rs 5 crore allocated in TN Budget for archaeological excavations in 8 places including areas in states like Kerala with Tamil links
TN govt allocates Rs 300 crore in budget for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations
(This is a developing story)