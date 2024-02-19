TN Minister Udhayanidhi opens new projects completed under Smart City scheme in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated various projects, built under the Smart City scheme for Rs 149.4 crore on Sunday. The minister also laid the foundation stones for water-supply schemes for Rs423 crore.

The minister inaugurated the Tirunelveli Junction Periyar Bus Stand, which was renovated for Rs85.56 crore, the Rs 6.44 crore Darling Nagar Stadium, commercial complex 1 worth Rs14.94 crore, commercial complex 2 near Palayamkottai bus stand, worth Rs11.73 crore, a 12.82 crore multi-level car parking facility, a meeting hall, four anganwadi buildings, two village panchayat offices and a ration shop.

Udhayanidhi also inaugurated various water schemes to fulfil the drinking water needs of Kalakkad municipality, Nanguneri, Eruvadi, Moolaikaraipatti, Thirukkurunkudi, Vadakku Valliyoor, Thisayanvilai and Panangudi town panchayats.