TN Minister Udhayanidhi opens new projects completed under Smart City scheme in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated various projects, built under the Smart City scheme for Rs 149.4 crore on Sunday. The minister also laid the foundation stones for water-supply schemes for Rs423 crore.
The minister inaugurated the Tirunelveli Junction Periyar Bus Stand, which was renovated for Rs85.56 crore, the Rs 6.44 crore Darling Nagar Stadium, commercial complex 1 worth Rs14.94 crore, commercial complex 2 near Palayamkottai bus stand, worth Rs11.73 crore, a 12.82 crore multi-level car parking facility, a meeting hall, four anganwadi buildings, two village panchayat offices and a ration shop.
Udhayanidhi also inaugurated various water schemes to fulfil the drinking water needs of Kalakkad municipality, Nanguneri, Eruvadi, Moolaikaraipatti, Thirukkurunkudi, Vadakku Valliyoor, Thisayanvilai and Panangudi town panchayats.
Speaking during the event, the minister blamed the Union government for failing to give relief funds for the rain-affected in Tirunelveli district. “After heavy rains lashed the southern district, the DMK government postponed the party event planned in Salem. I visited the areas here and stayed for three days. The state government intensified its relief activities. However, the Union government did not give any funds to the state for rain-affected areas. In the past five years, Tamil Nadu has given Rs6 lakh crore to the Union government as GST revenue. However, the Union government only returned Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It gives back just 28 paisa for every one rupee it receives. Despite all odds, the state government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the people in the state,” he said.
Ministers K N Nehru, Mano Thangaraj, Raja Kannappan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam and District Collector KP Karthikeyan were present during the event.
Later, participating in a family function of Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, Udhayanidhi said that the AIADMK had supported the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament.