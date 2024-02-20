Olympic academies, centres for para-athletes to propel Tamil Nadu to sports capital

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy, the first of its kind in India, will be established at Pirappanvalasai in Ramanathapuram district, at a cost of Rs 440 crore. The allocation was made to the youth welfare and sports development department during the budget for 2024-25 on Monday.

Special sports centres for para-athletes also feature on Tamil Nadu’s to-do list for achieving world-class infrastructure for aquatic sports and budding athletes.

Hailing the announcement, Surfing Federation of India’s General Secretary and International Surfing Association Coach and course presenter Jehan Driver said, “For over a decade, we have been training athletes from the coasts in various aquatic sports in Ramanathapuram, with some having bagged national accolades. The weather conditions here are conducive for several Olympic ocean-based sports.”

“Establishment of such a world-class facility will also augur well for the tourism industry, which is still recuperating from the covid-induced blow. Having a few long beaches, Ramanathapuram is the apt hub,” said Roger, a marine sports operator.

The announcement, All India Fishermen’s Congress national president S Armstrong Fernando said, will benefit not just students but also fisher folks. “Ramanathapuram has a chance to don the hat of sportsmen’s paradise with the arrival of the Olympic water sports academy. Pirappanvalasai, an ordinary fishing village, will now be renowned for something beyond the Pamban Swamigal temple, and improve people’s lives and transport facilities,” Armstrong added.

Adding to the list of firsts are six sports centres for para-athletes. “This will boost the state para athlete teams, which have topped the medal tally across national events and won accolades in international events,” said A Ranjith Kumar, a para-athlete from the state team and a Dhyan Chand awardee.

In a bid to further propel the dream of turning Tamil Nadu into the sports capital of India, four Olympic academies will be established in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, and the Nilgiris. These centres will also double up as centres for sports science.