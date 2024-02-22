Railway board CEO reviews infra projects in southern zone

CHENNAI: Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha, who is on a two-day visit to TN conducted a comprehensive review of key infrastructure and station redevelopment projects in the zone, said an official from the southern railway.

Presiding over a review meeting at southern railway headquarters on Wednesday, Sinha stressed on improving critical performance indicators like freight loading, operational efficiency, safety, earnings and infrastructure improvements. The meeting was attended by General Manager R N Singh, AGM Kaushal Kishore and other head of departments and railway divisional managers of six divisions.