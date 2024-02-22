Selvaperunthagai takes charge as TNCC president

CHENNAI: The recently appointed TNCC president, K Selvaperunthagai, officially assumed office at the party headquarters, Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Arriving at the party headquarters in an open van, the new TNCC president received a grand welcome from party cadres and leaders. K Selvaperunthagai formally took on the role of TNCC president in the presence of former union ministers KA Krishnaswami, KV Thankabalu, and Su Thirunavukkarasar, along with current MPs and MLAs.