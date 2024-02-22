Selvaperunthagai takes charge as TNCC president

CHENNAI: The recently appointed TNCC president, K Selvaperunthagai, officially assumed office at the party headquarters, Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, in Chennai on Wednesday.
Arriving at the party headquarters in an open van, the new TNCC president received a grand welcome from party cadres and leaders. K Selvaperunthagai formally took on the role of TNCC president in the presence of former union ministers KA Krishnaswami, KV Thankabalu, and Su Thirunavukkarasar, along with current MPs and MLAs.
After the official assumption of office, leaders and party cadres congratulated him.