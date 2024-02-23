Can’t comment on toll plazas on TNSHA roads: Tamil Nadu Highways Minister

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister EV Velu was noncommittal on whether toll plazas will be established or not on state highways that are to be developed by the proposed Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) in collaboration with private entities. The Assembly on Thursday also adopted the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority Act, 2024, bill that was tabled by the minister on Wednesday.

Responding to queries from MLAs T Velmurugan of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) during the Assembly regarding the new authority, Velu said the demand for better road infrastructure was growing due to huge vehicular traffic across the state. However, the government’s financial resources are too limited. “Even if the state’s entire budget is allocated for highways, it would be impossible to meet the demands of the public and legislators for new roadways, bridges, and bypasses,” Velu informed the Assembly.

The minister further said he will not be in a position to comment on installing toll plazas on roads that are to be developed using private funds by the yet-to-be-formed authority. However, he assured maximum funds from the state government will be allocated for development of highways by the proposed authority.

Velmurugan said despite restrictions on building toll plazas within 60 km, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had installed some within 20 to 30 km in several places in the state. “The state government had already requested the closure of some toll plazas,” he said.

MLA GK Mani also sought clarification from the government regarding whether the proposed TNSHA would lead to an increase in toll plazas on state highways.

Velu said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) is widening roads from 7 to 11 metres and converting them into toll roads. He mentioned the proposed state highways authority would be led by senior IAS officers with senior engineers as members. “The government seeking funds from international agencies like the World Bank or Japanese banks, involves lengthy process. But, TNSHA could expedite the process,” added Velu.